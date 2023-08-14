Richelieu Gestion PLC Sells 294 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Richelieu Gestion PLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $125.31. 328,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,820. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

