Richelieu Gestion PLC Purchases 405 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,794,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.68. 3,363,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

