Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Richelieu Gestion PLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 2.1% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,232,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

