Richelieu Gestion PLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $288.31. 580,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,452. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.