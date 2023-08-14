Richelieu Gestion PLC Acquires 3,060 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.6% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,831. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

