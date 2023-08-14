rhino investment partners Inc Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 332.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 8.9% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.22% of Citizens Financial Group worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.