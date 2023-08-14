Reviewing Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Display and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Display N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Japan Display and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Interlink Electronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.22%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Japan Display.

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Display and Interlink Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Display N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 6.83 $1.26 million $0.09 102.78

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Japan Display on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Display

(Get Free Report)

Japan Display Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It also provides transparent interface devices that reduces the communication barrier; LumiFree lighting fixtures; metaverse ultra-high resolution related products; and sensors. In addition, the company is involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sale, maintenance, rental, leasing, and provision of related solution services of electrical and electronic equipment, and software; and provision of information collection and analysis services, as well as related services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. Japan Display Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Interlink Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.