Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, reports.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

REVB stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Revelation Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth $278,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth $235,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

