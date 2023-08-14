Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $20.07. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 230,042 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $960,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,400,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $960,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,739 shares of company stock worth $2,559,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,845,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

