Revain Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Revain has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and approximately $60,430.50 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

