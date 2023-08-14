Resolute Advisors LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.89. 416,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

