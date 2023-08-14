Resolute Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Resolute Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up about 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,638,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236,684 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 210,041 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,722,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. 178,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

