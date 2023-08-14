Resolute Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.0 %

Snowflake stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,570. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.19. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,495,874. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

