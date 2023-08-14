Resolute Advisors LLC Buys 1,839 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $328.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

