Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ares Management (ARES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) recently:

8/2/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $117.00.

7/11/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $97.00.

7/10/2023 – Ares Management was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARES traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,621,576 shares of company stock worth $489,267,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,671,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,514,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,287,000 after buying an additional 152,048 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 82,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

