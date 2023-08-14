Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Regions Financial (RF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF):

8/7/2023 – Regions Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $22.00.

7/25/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Regions Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Regions Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $19.00.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. 4,501,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,989,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

