Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,800 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 1,023,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,638.5 days.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
RLLWF stock remained flat at $2.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Reliance Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $2.98.
About Reliance Worldwide
