Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGBP stock traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900. Regen BioPharma has a 52 week low of 1.03 and a 52 week high of 16.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.04.

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

