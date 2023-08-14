Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGPF traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $83.12.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

