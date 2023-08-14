Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGPF traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $83.12.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.