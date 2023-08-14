Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,454,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after buying an additional 149,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $116.14. 137,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,041. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

