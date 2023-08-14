Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296,562 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up about 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $65,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in OGE Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 533,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

