Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $31,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $427.59. 480,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,366. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.93.
In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.43.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
