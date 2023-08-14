Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $31,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $427.59. 480,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,366. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.93.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.43.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

