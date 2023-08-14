Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 57,195 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3,110.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,195 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after acquiring an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

