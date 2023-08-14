RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

