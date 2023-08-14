RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $537.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $542.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

