RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.