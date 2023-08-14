RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 720,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,170. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

