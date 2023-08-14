RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.87 on Monday, hitting $848.63. The stock had a trading volume of 688,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $867.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The stock has a market cap of $350.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

