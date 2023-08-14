RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

NDAQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 1,151,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

