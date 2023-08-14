RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.70. 383,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,273. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.19.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

