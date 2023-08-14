RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 63.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

SUI traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average is $137.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

