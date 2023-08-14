RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after purchasing an additional 247,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after buying an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,210,004,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNH traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $512.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,049. The firm has a market cap of $474.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

