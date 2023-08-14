Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $107.46 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

