Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $56.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.57.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 982,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,910. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

