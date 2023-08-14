Raymond James Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MI.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.47.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.