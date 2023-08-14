Raymond James Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MI.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.47.

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.34. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$17.45.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

