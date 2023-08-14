RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the quarter. RadNet comprises approximately 3.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.67% of RadNet worth $38,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RadNet by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

