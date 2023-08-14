Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.08 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $37.08 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,764,574,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

