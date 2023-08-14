QUINT (QUINT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,011.78

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. QUINT has a market cap of $318.31 million and approximately $70,011.78 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.