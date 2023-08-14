QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $450,057.04 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.14317951 USD and is down -18.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $342,745.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

