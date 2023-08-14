PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 26,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
