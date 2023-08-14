PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 26,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

