Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Prothena worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $62.11 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $311,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $311,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,213. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

