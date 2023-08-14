Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 2,173.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.