ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) by 387.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,349 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 1.11% of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BITI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITI opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $45.61.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

