Prom One Day Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00014018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.17 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,376.21 or 0.99979907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.12652742 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,710,857.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.