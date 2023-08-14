Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,875 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Sun Communities worth $632,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $5,648,000. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.85. 157,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

