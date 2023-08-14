Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 106,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Danaher worth $763,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Danaher stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.69. 374,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.49. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

