Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 122,855 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Agilent Technologies worth $479,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 419,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $132.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

