Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,556,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $508,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,301. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

