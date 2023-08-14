Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $545.50 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Netflix worth $545,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. SWS Partners bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 61.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.38 on Monday, hitting $427.04. 1,261,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.