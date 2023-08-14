Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,668 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.43% of Roper Technologies worth $1,139,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $5.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $494.82. 48,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

